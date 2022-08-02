Prosper (PROS) Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $145,194.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00111311 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001689 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00020546 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.