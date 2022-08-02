Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Given “Maintains” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their maintains rating on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.05. 24,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,121. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $66,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,786.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,786.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

