ProximaX Hits 1-Day Volume of $84,700.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $84,700.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProximaX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00627929 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034571 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ProximaX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.