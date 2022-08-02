Public Mint Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.11 million and $13,550.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035054 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

