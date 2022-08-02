Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells $69,300.50 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. 3,559,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,737. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

