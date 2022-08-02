Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells $69,300.50 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. 3,559,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,737. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

