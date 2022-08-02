Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

