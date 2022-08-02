Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.0 %

PEG stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,467. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,647,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

