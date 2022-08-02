Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.0 %
PEG stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,467. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,647,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.