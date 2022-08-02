Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.84.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,317,952 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,317,952 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,535 shares of company stock worth $169,604 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 48.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.