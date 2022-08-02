Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $32.00 at UBS Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 20,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,986. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.