QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,642 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.