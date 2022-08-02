QCM Cayman Ltd. Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 2.3% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,557.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,336.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,427.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,824.41.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

