QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $217,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,853 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.