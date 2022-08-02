QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $348,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

