QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $528,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zendesk by 20.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2,643.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,571,000 after buying an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 3,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $1,779,236. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.