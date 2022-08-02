QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in KE by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,988 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of -1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.