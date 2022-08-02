QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $263,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average is $210.70.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

