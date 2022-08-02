QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $44,000 Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 245,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 907,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

