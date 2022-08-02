QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.