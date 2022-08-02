Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.94. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

