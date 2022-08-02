Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 86 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 183.6% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 82.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $538.45. 33,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,527. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $505.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.66 and a 200 day moving average of $497.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

