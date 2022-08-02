Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

