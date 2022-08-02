Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,446.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 124.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.01. The company had a trading volume of 77,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,103. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.