Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,295 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after acquiring an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $542,230,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $66.29. 229,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -470.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.53) to £120 ($147.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

