Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.75. 66,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,200. The firm has a market cap of $307.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

