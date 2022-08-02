QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 89.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 277,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 114.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $145.88. The stock had a trading volume of 63,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average is $147.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

