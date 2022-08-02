Quanterix (QTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.62 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,384. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.46. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $60.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Quanterix by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quanterix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTRX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

