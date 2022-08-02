Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0254 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $18.15 million and $311,746.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,881.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.