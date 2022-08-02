Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Up 50.2% in July

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 9.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 49.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qudian has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

Qudian Inc operates online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products. Qudian Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

