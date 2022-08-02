R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

