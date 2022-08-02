Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46, RTT News reports. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RDN opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Radian Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 510.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

