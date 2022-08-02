Radio Caca Achieves Market Cap of $399.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00628359 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016082 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034509 BTC.
Radio Caca Profile
Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
