Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $106,323.39 and approximately $19,214.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00605113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

