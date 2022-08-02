Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Rambus Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rambus by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 92,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rambus by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

