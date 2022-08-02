Rapids (RPD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $119.00

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Rapids has a market capitalization of $62,114.92 and approximately $119.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,132.61 or 0.99526689 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.