Raymond James Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.28.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:ENB traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$57.20. 4,546,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,288,015. Enbridge has a one year low of C$46.88 and a one year high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.85. The company has a market cap of C$115.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1599999 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

