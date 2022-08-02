Raymond James Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $174.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $190.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.
Global Payments Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $129.46. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,598,000 after purchasing an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
