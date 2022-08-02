Raymond James Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $174.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $190.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $129.46. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,598,000 after purchasing an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

