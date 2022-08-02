Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

RJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,930. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.64 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3,560.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

