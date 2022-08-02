Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

WTW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day moving average is $217.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

