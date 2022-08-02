Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0076 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $899,630.45 and $65,775.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

