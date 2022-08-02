Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RKT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 73 on September 14th

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.89) per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,714 ($82.27) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,800 ($83.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,490.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,238.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,119.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($85.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($90.37) to GBX 8,050 ($98.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.22) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,841.67 ($96.09).

Insider Activity at Reckitt Benckiser Group

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.14), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($587,288.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

