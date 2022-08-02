Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 683,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Recruit Price Performance

Shares of Recruit stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recruit has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recruit will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

