ReddCoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.05 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $23,047.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 45% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,794.69 or 1.00008625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00043365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00209524 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00242513 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00115238 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004634 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.