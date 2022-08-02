Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Redfin by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Redfin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Redfin by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Redfin has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $913.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

