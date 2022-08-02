Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 837 Average PT from Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 837 ($10.26).
RDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.94) to GBX 784 ($9.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($127,435.36).
Redrow Stock Performance
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
