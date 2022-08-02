Refinable One Day Trading Volume Reaches $229,763.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Refinable has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $229,763.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00628578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034559 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.