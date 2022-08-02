Refinable One Day Trading Volume Reaches $229,763.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Refinable has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $229,763.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00628578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016733 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034559 BTC.
Refinable Coin Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
