reflect.finance Market Cap Tops $207,039.05 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $207,039.05 and $408.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003756 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128247 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031755 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,437,354 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
