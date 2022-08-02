reflect.finance Market Cap Tops $207,039.05 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $207,039.05 and $408.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,437,354 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.