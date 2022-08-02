reflect.finance (RFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $408.00

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. reflect.finance has a market cap of $207,039.05 and approximately $408.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,437,354 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

