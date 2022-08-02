reflect.finance (RFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $408.00

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. reflect.finance has a market cap of $207,039.05 and approximately $408.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003756 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128247 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031755 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
About reflect.finance
reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,437,354 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
