Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.80 EPS.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $132.78 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.06. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $5,209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $74,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $793,975,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $2,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

