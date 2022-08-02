Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.60.

Shares of RRX stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $132.78. The stock had a trading volume of 425,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,826,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

