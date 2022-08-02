Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $639,683.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.96. 634,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,063. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,222,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

